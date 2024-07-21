I Support Part-Time Legislature Because Our Salaries Are Not Enough – Orji Kalu

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ex-Abia governor and Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said he supports calls for part-time legislature at both federal and state levels.

According to Kalu, salaries that legislators earn are not enough for the rigours of regular sitting.

Advertisement

Speaking over the weekend, the Abia North senator said part time legislature would also cut costs and enhance the citizenry’s trust in the polity.

Senator Kalu, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress or APC said, “I think it will be a very good idea if my colleagues and other members of the Houses of Assembly will agree that we can sit for three months and do constitutional amendment first.

“So we can sit four times a year and if there’s any emergency, there will be emergency sitting. We can come to do a presidential bid on that basis and go back instead of sitting on a full-time basis.

“Not only the Senate and the House of Representatives but all the legislative houses in Nigeria will be part-time.”

Advertisement

He maintained that this would be part of austerity measures to reduce the cost of governance, arguing that regional government is another viable alternative.

“If we’re going for a regional government, it also means that the ministers, the legislators, will be the same. I’ve been tinkering with the idea of how we can save money to run Nigeria because the country needs money.

“I will encourage the President, the National Assembly to make these kinds of laws. This will help him, and this will help the system, and this will help everybody,” he said.