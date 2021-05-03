I Took Contractors To Buhari To Tackle Nigeria’s Insecurity—Mbaka

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Fr Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, AMEN, said Sunday that he took three contractors to President Muhammadu Buhari to proffer solutions to the nation’s security problems.

He described as ‘laughable’ the statement by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, that he (Mbaka) sought contracts from the presidency. He also said he had no personal relationship with the contractors.

Journalist101 quotes Mbaka as saying, “In Nigeria, if you say the truth, they attack you. I’m not discouraged and I’ve been waiting for them to challenge everything I said.

“Somebody talked about giving me contracts and I started laughing. I’m not here to defend any allegation. Buhari’s government is not giving me money or contract. It is a shame to whoever is saying that and to the people he is representing.

“The three men Shehu talked about: the contract they asked for was for them, not me. These three men had gadgets, facilities to handle insecurity during the first term of Buhari. They just asked me to help them reach the government, and I handed them over to the government.

“These are the three people they rejected their offer. I’m not begging them. Which contract did they deny me of? Do they know how many widows and children I’m taking care of? Be careful in your choice of words and be wise.

“If anybody says the truth, the person is a terrorist. I do my charity without their support. I thank Gov Ugwuanyi who has created an enabling environment here for me.

“Garba Shehu that is talking; the bandits can kill him too. No amount of security can save them if things get worse. If I can be doing this, the federal government should do more.”

On President Buhari’s trip to the UK for medical checks, Fr Mbaka said, “How would a whole Nigeria not have a good hospital that our president will be flown out of the country for medical treatment? Shehu should be apologising to me.”

Garba Shehu claimed that Mbaka’s call for the impeachment of President Buhari was the failure of the cleric to get contracts which he demanded from the presidency.