I Travelled From Abuja To Benin, Shed Tears On Plight Of Nigerians On Federal Roads-Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi on Tuesday said he travelled from Abuja to Benin through Lokoja road and shed tears on the pains that Nigerians have been suffering on federal roads.

This is just as he declared that no existing federal road can last up to seven years.

He said the position was based on findings gathered during his recent road inspection tour crisscrossing the entire nation

According to Umahi, some roads are riddled with potholes and have deteriorated into “boreholes.”

Umahi who expressed his dissatisfaction on the poor jobs done by the contractors over the years, expressed his dismay at how contractors cheat Nigerians with the materials they use to construct roads in the country.

He spoke in Abuja while addressing contractors from the six geo-political zones at the ministry headquarters on Tuesday.

He said, “There is no project being constructed right now in Nigeria that is going to last for seven years.

“The question is are we going to be maintaining or reconstructing our roads every 10 years? That is what we have been doing.

“I travelled from Abuja to Benin City through Lokoja, all the stretches of the road are on contract, and ongoing, this is through the policy of the last administration but how much of the roads are motorable? I travelled through the roads myself and I shed tears for the kind of pains our people are going through.”

“I spent 14 hours on the road having started my journey at 10 am and got to Benin City at 2 pm the next day and I was very happy I experienced the pains.

“President Tinubu said I must travel through all the projects so that I could brief him on my experience and tell him the truth.

“Unless Mr. President does something about our procurement, his lofty intention to help this country may not be achieved. documents will be sent to the Bureau of Public Procurement for a no-objection certificate and it will stay for six months.

“How will the contractors do the additional job you directed them to do without backup authorisation.”

The minister said the contractors have been in the habit of increasing the cost of their projects to swindle the country through contract variation and the use of asphalt materials, which are subject to the international price of crude oil.

The former Ebonyi governor also questioned the unauthorised additional work undertaken by contractors and urged them to obtain proper authorisation. He emphasised the importance of thorough documentation and clearance procedures, making it clear that contracts would not be signed without the necessary design plans and original road blueprints.