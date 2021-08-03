I ‘Ve Had Threesome, Maria Tells BBNaija Housemates.

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate Maria, on Tuesday said she has been involved in a threesome with a girl and a guy.

Maria who was recently revealed as one of the wildcards among the housemates disclosed this during an interaction with the housemates.

Threesome is an occasion in which three people engage in sexual activity together.

Tega had asked Maria if she has ever had a threesome to which she replied ‘yes’.

She said, “I’ve had a threesome with a girl and a guy.”

In same line she also stated her interest to have another threesome experience after leaving the house.

The wildcard turned housemate also told Yousef, Saskay, and Cross that she has a younger sister living in the United Kingdom, whom she described as ‘beautiful’.

Yousef who later request for her sister’s phone number, got his request turned down.