I ‘Ve Never Invested In Drug-Related Deals—Obi Cubana Speaks On NDLEA Arrest

Three days after Nigerian businessman, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, was grilled by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency over his alleged links with drug traffickers, the socialite has said that he never invested in any drug-related deals

In an interview with Daddy Freeze, which was published on Instagram, the businessman said that he had already made a covenant with God never to indulge in drug-related businesses.

The socialite, who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last year over alleged money laundering, was last Thursday grilled at the headquarters of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over his alleged link to drug trafficking.

When asked about his ordeal with the anti-drug agency, Obi Cubana said, “While growing in life, people must face some challenges, and I am facing mine at the moment.

“I was in detention for four days and three nights. I did not feel bad because I knew the agency would do a thorough job and if I was cleared, I would be allowed to go because it was not a witch hunt.

“However, linking me to a drug issue made me feel low. It is repulsive because it is something I had made a covenant to never support, invest in or be part of.

“Getting the invitation from the NDLEA got to me because it is something I have always fought against. It destroys generations, and my children could also become victims.

“I was told someone paid money into my account, and I believe the agency, which I feel is a responsible one, would make their findings known to the public once they are done with their investigation.”

The Anambra State-born also denied having any political ambition.

“I have zero interest in politics. I am not interested in becoming a governor, whether now or in the future. I am the Governor of Cubana Empire, and that is enough for me. I have just one vote. Interestingly, my wife and I do not even discuss whom to support in elections because I feel it should be a personal decision.”

Cubana also explained that he would like to meet the young hawker who recently went viral for giving money to people in a prison van while selling water in traffic.

He said, “I want to meet the boy, and I want him to go to school in good condition. I would sponsor him through the university. If he wants to study for a Master’s degree outside the country, I will make sure he is comfortable while going to school because his act of giving touched me.

“I would do whatever he wants for him, and by God’s grace, when he is done with school, he would get a top-level position at any of my organizations. However, if he finds a ‘higher calling’, he is free to do as he pleases. I just want him to know he now has a mentor who would guide him through this tough world.”