‘I Was Born Into Legacy Of Public Service’ – Obasa’s Son

The new Chairman of Agege Local Government Area, Mr. AbdulGaniyu Obasa, has said his emergence as council boss is not a product of entitlement but a continuation of a legacy of service to the people.

Obasa, who is the son of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, stated this in a personal message shared on his X handle.

He emphasised that leadership, for him, is a duty to earn and not a privilege to inherit.

“I was born into a legacy of public service, and that’s exactly what it is: a legacy of service, not entitlement,” he said.

“For me, leadership isn’t an inheritance. It’s a responsibility I have to earn every single day.”

He noted that being young and bearing a name that many recognise does not make leadership easier but rather more demanding, as he constantly has to prove his commitment to serving the people.

“If anything, it makes it harder, because you have to prove, again and again, that you’re here to serve, not to sit. And in Agege, the work speaks louder than the surname,” he added.

Highlighting some of his administration’s focus areas, Obasa mentioned food subsidy programmes, drainage cleanups, youth empowerment initiatives, and community safety as examples of his government’s practical approach to governance.

“My focus has always been simple: deliver results that improve lives. Because progress has no last name, only impact,” he said.

The council chairman expressed pride in his roots but stressed that the journey ahead was about collective progress rather than personal recognition.

“I’m proud of where I come from, but even prouder of where we’re going. Together, as one Agege. This journey isn’t about who I am, but what we can achieve for our people. Let’s keep building,” he said.

Obasa officially assumed office on Wednesday as the substantive chairman of Agege Local Government following the resignation of the incumbent chairman, Mr. Tunde Azeez.

The legislative arm of the council confirmed Obasa’s appointment during a plenary session, endorsing his elevation from vice chairman to chairman.

The decision came after lawmakers unanimously accepted Azeez’s resignation, citing health challenges that had hindered his ability to perform his duties.

Following the acceptance of his resignation, the council lawmakers resolved to install Obasa as chairman, describing the move as essential to ensuring leadership continuity, stability, and uninterrupted service delivery to residents of Agege.

Before the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries held ahead of the July 12 local government elections in Lagos State, there had been public concern over alleged imposition of candidates in Agege.

The Concern Group Initiative (CGI), a civil society organisation, had urged the APC national leadership to guarantee a transparent and fair nomination process.

Tensions heightened after reports surfaced that Speaker Obasa’s son had been endorsed as the party’s chairmanship candidate.

Amid growing public criticism, the junior Obasa was reportedly persuaded to step down, becoming Azeez’s running mate instead. That decision eventually positioned him to assume leadership of the council following Azeez’s resignation.

At just 33 years old, Obasa is now the youngest local government chairman in Lagos State.