I Was Forced To Pay $600,000 Bribe To CBN Officials — Contractor Testifies In Emefiele’s Trial

661 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Victor Onyejiuwa, the managing director of the Source Computers Limited, testified in the ongoing trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, that he was allegedly coerced into paying a $600,000 bribe to facilitate the disbursement of his contract payment by the Emefiele-led CBN.

Onyejiuwa, who was called as a witness by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, told the Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja on Friday that his company was awarded an “enterprise storage and servers” contract by the CBN in 2017.

Advertisement

According to the witness, his company, which provides information and communication technology services to both private and public enterprises, had received at least five contracts from the apex bank between 2014 and 2019.

However, after executing the 2017 contract, Onyejiuwa claimed that he was approached by John Ayoh, a former CBN director and a prosecution witness in the case, who allegedly demanded a payment for the “management” to facilitate the release of the contract funds.

Onyejiuwa stated, “After the contract had been executed, I was accosted by Mr John, saying the management was requesting something from the transaction,” he said.

“He said there was pressure on him. I told him that our payment was being delayed. He told me that if I didn’t accede to his request, my payment would not be approved.

Advertisement

“After several back and forth, for him to see reasons with me, on why I needed to get paid, and my obligations with my partners, I succumbed to his pressure.

“I was able to organise the sum of $400k and $200k to facilitate payment of the contract funds. Within two or three weeks after, payment was made. That is what happened”, the witness said.

Emefiele is standing trial for 26 counts bordering on abuse of office and alleged fraud to the tune of $4.5bn and N2.8bn fraud.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.