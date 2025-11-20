I Was Not Removed, Gave Voluntary Notice Of Exit, Says NEITI Boss, Orji

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, has refuted claims circulating that he was “sacked” by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating instead that he voluntarily issued the mandatory notice ahead of the completion of his statutory tenure.

On Tuesday, President Tinubu approved the redeployment of Musa Adar to NEITI, replacing Orji, who has led the agency since February 2021.

The reports of Orji’s purported removal came while he was in Yerevan, Armenia, attending the 64th Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Board Meeting and other official engagements on behalf of Nigeria.

In a statement issued from Armenia, Orji emphasized that he formally notified the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the Chair of NEITI’s National Stakeholders Working Group (NSWG) of his voluntary intention to step down, in line with due process.

“My attention has been drawn to a misleading report suggesting I was sacked by President Tinubu. This claim is entirely false,” Orji said. “I am currently in Yerevan, Armenia, attending the 64th EITI Board Meeting and other official engagements on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Before my departure, I formally notified the SGF and the Chair of NSWG of my voluntary intention to exit office upon the completion of my five-year single tenure.”

He added, “In that letter, I issued the mandatory three-month notice required of all public officers exiting service. This statutory notification is a transparent, honourable, and standard procedure I have followed throughout my more than three decades of distinguished service in the Federal Public Service. It is not—and has never been—a dismissal.”

Orji also expressed surprise over reports suggesting a successor had been appointed before the lawful expiration of his tenure.

“While government has full authority to appoint my successor, such decisions are ordinarily made after the end of the notice period, in line with due process and established transition protocols. I have already drawn the attention of the relevant authorities to what appears to be an administrative oversight, and I am confident that it is being addressed appropriately,” he said.

He further clarified, “For the avoidance of doubt: I was not sacked by President Tinubu. I voluntarily issued an advance notice of the expiration of my tenure and my intention to step down.

“I have served this country honestly, diligently, and professionally—without blemish—in several sensitive positions: as a respected national broadcaster, in the Senate, at the State House, across various MDAs, and at the United Nations. My record of service at NEITI, with visible and verifiable impact, speaks for itself.”

Throughout his tenure as Executive Secretary, Orji said he received nothing but support and encouragement from President Tinubu not a sack.

He added, “I am ready to go, which is precisely why I issued the notice. I consider the current development more an opportunity than a challenge.”

Orji, whose tenure officially ends on 19 February 2026, reaffirmed his commitment to a smooth transition.

He added, “I am scheduled to return to Nigeria by the weekend, and I remain fully committed to guiding, supporting, and ensuring a smooth, peaceful, and orderly transition in the overall interest of NEITI.”

The NEITI Act explicitly limits the Executive Secretary to a single five-year term, with no provision for reappointment, ensuring institutional continuity and integrity.

Orji’s statement reinforces his dedication to transparency, due process, and the rule of law, principles that have defined his leadership at NEITI.