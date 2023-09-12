‘I Was Not Sacked’ — Lagos Labour Party Rep Member Reacts To Tribunal’s Verdict

223 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Labour Party (LP) House of Representatives member, Thaddeus Attah, representing Eti Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State, has reacted to the verdict of the National Assembly election petitions tribunal sacking him from office.

The Tribunal had on Monday sacked Attah and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in 32 polling units where elections were not held in the constituency within 90 days.

The Tribunal agreed with Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Ibrahim Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had filed separate petitions against the outcome of the February 25 election in the constituency.

In their separate petitions, the petitioners had argued that the election was not held in about 40 polling units.

But reacting to the Tribunal’s verdict on Tuesday morning, Attah said he was not sacked by the Tribunal.

According to him, the Tribunal only ordered a supplementary election in 32 polling units where the election did not hold.

He also assured his supporters that there was no cause for alarm.

“No cause for alarm! I am here to clarify that I was not sacked. The Tribunal has simply ordered a re-run (supplementary election) in the 32 polling units where elections did not hold. We will continue working for Etiosa.

“I urge constituents to keep calm as we are unshaken. We will get through this together,” he said in a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Attah was declared winner of the election by INEC after polling 24,075 votes, to defeat his closest rivals, Banky W, of the PDP who polled 18,666 votes and Obanikoro of the APC who scored 16,901 votes.

Meanwhile, one of Attah’s opponents has reacted to the Tribunal’s verdict.

In a brief post on his X handle on Monday, Banky W tweeted, “It is possible. Still.”