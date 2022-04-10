I Was Promised N5m To Deliver 101 Parcels of Cocaine, Suspect Confesses

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested one Akudirinwa Uchenna, 52, with no fewer than 101 parcels of cocaine concealed in eight children’s duvets.

The indigene of Imo State was arrested at the D-Arrival Hall of the Lagos International Airport, Ikeja On Saturday.

A statement by the NDLEA revealed that he was returning from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha aboard a Qatar Airline flight on the day of his arrest.

Uchenna had in his check-in bag, parcels of the class A drug with a gross weight of 13.2 kilograms.

“During preliminary interview, Uchenna who claimed to be a carpenter confessed that he was to bevpaid N5m for trafficking the drug after successfully delivering the consignment in Lagos,” the statement said.

Similarly, big pellets of skunks concealed in detergent containers have been intercepted at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA) Enugu.

A 37-year-old South African returnee, Ezekwesili Afamefune had reportedly brought in the consignment weighing 730 grams aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight from Johannesburg, South Africa via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Also in Edo state, a 24-year-old drug dealer Christian John was arrested by NDLEA operatives in Egbeta, Ovia North East LGA for selling assorted illicit drugs including sachets of drugged Milo beverage, cannabis Sativa, swinol and tramadol tablets.

While in Zamfara, one Chibuzor Uba, 30, was arrested on April 8 with 1,955 ampules of pentazocine in the Kaura Namoda area of the state.

Also on April 8, a cross-border drug trafficker, Stanley Chibuzor, 21, was arrested by officers of the Marine Unit of NDLEA stationed at Oron beach, Oron, Akwa Ibom state.

The suspect was nabbed with 11,190 tablets of Tramadol during the outward clearance of passengers travelling to Cameroon.

In Ondo state, a drug dealer who produces and sells skuchies, Oluwaseun Agboola, 25, was arrested on April 7, at his Igoba, Second Gate, Akure residence where 73 bottles of skuchies weighing 77kg stocked in his kitchen were recovered.

The statement reads partly, “Skuchies are usually a mixture of Tramadol, Cannabis sativa, Codeine, Black Currant (popularly called Zobo) and water.

“In Lagos, an early morning raid in the notorious Akala, Mushin area of the state on Saturday 9th April led to the seizure of 746.25 kilograms of cannabis.

“While commending officers and men of the MMIA, AIIA, Edo, Zamfara, Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Ondo state Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) charged them and their colleagues across the country to remain focussed and abstain from acts capable of compromising or jeopardising the collective goal of ridding Nigeria of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking”.

ENDS