‘I Was Rejected Four Times’ — BBNAIJA Winner Phyna Says During N100m Prize Presentation

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

After the Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ show, the winner Ijeoma Josephina Otabor also known as Phyna, revealed that her win came after four failed auditions.

Phyna made this known during the N100m grand prize presentation today, where she received N50 million in cash, a high-class Innoson SUV car, and other gifts.

Also, fans who correctly predicted Phyna’s win were rewarded with millions during the prize presentation.

THE WHISTLER reported that the 7th edition of the Big Brother Naija show which ran for 10 weeks and with 29 housemates, ended on Sunday, October 2, 2022,

The organizers revealed on Tuesday that the production cost them N4.7 billion.

During the show, the 25-year-old Edo born never shied away from a challenge and was not afraid of confrontation.

“Comot body no join body. If you join body, you go collect. Who deyy,” was Phyna’s mantra in the house, and she was always ready to fight for what was hers.

The hype princess threw herself to the floor in disbelief when the host, Ebuka, announced her as the ultimate winner in a star-studded live grand finale.