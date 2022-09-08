‘I Was The Poorest Among Her Suitors’- Pastor Adeboye Celebrates Wife Of 55 Years

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has expressed gratitude to God and his wife, Foluke as their marriage clocked 55 years.

Adeboye, via his official Facebook page on Thursday appreciated his wife for marrying him when he had nothing.

The cleric explained that his wife overlooked other suitors who had money and fame and chose him as her husband.

He prayed that the marital peace they have enjoyed all these years will never elude their marriage.

Adeboye wrote, “My darling @pastorfoluadeboye the woman who has suffered with me, she stood by me when we had nothing. I was the poorest and the least known of all the men after her 55yrs ago.

“But she left all those who were famous, well to do and she picked me. Thank God, God had made us a success and proven all the oppostions back then wrong. Here is to 55 more years of double love, double grace, double peace, double of heaven on earth. #PerfectJubilee #CoupleGoals #GodFreedUs”

One of the functions of the Folu in the RCCG, is to annually train wives of pastors, ministers via the program tagged ‘Feast of Esther. ‘