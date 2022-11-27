I Went Into Cocaine Trafficking To Raise Exam Fees For My Daughter-Oyenuga

Lawal Oyenuga, a 56-year-old drug trafficker, arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has given reasons for his involvement in prohibited activities.

Oyenuga said the need to pay his daughter’s school fees, currently in her final class in High school was the reason for his involvement in drug trafficking.

The suspect made this confession after he was arrested at the screening point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Oyenuga’s mission to deliver 400 grams of the class A drug concealed in a pair of black palm sandals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia through Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airways flight was thwarted at this point.

“A thorough examination of the sandals revealed they were used to conceal two parcels of cocaine weighing 400 grams,” a statement signed by NDLEA’s Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi revealed on Sunday.

Upon interrogation, Oyenuga claimed he was recruited to traffic the drug by one Wasiu Sanni Gbolahan popularly known as Teacher.

The suspect said he was first given some pellets of cocaine to swallow but when he could not do that, he was then given the ones concealed in the palm sandals.

The Agency’s database revealed Wasiu Sanni (Teacher) hitherto had links to some previous attempts to traffic cocaine to Saudi Arabia and Dubai, UAE.

He was earlier named as the one who recruited a BRT driver, Bolajoko Muyiwa Babalola for Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem (a.k.a Alhaji Abdallah Kazeem Muhammed) to traffic drugs to Dubai.

The NDLEA revealed that Bolajoko was arrested on June 27 while taking 900 grams of cocaine to Dubai while Ademola Kazeem was nabbed on November 10 barely 10 days after he was declared wanted by NDLEA.

“A follow-up operation in the early hours of Friday 25th November led to the arrest of the kingpin, Teacher, who specialises in recruiting mules for drug barons in Lagos and its environs at his residence located in Ikorodu area of Lagos,” the agency said.

The NDLEA described Gbolahan, 64, as a housing and property agent, with seven children and four wives, one of whom is now late.

The development occurred barely a week after a 56-year-old widow and mother of four, Ajisegiri Kehinde Sidika was arrested at the airport over her attempt to traffic 400 grams of cocaine concealed in her footwear to Makkah, Saudi Arabia on board a Qatar Airways flight.

