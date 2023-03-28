‘I Went To Carry Crayfish’ – Drama As Driver Recants After Pleading Guilty To Possession Of 396Kg Cannabis

There was drama at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday involving a suspect, A.S. Adeola, who initially pleaded guilty that he knowingly possessed 396.6 kilograms of cannabis sativa plant but later reversed his plea to not guilty.

At the proceedings, a one-count charge of possession of 42 bags of the illicit plant was read to him by the registrar and he pleaded guilty.

The judge, Justice O. Olajuwon then asked the prosecution counsel, V.O. Asuzt, to narrate all that transpired in the case while tendering all evidence he possesses as exhibits ahead of a conviction.

The lawyer explained that the defendant was noticed with the drugs by the Nigerian Customs Rapid Response Team along the Zuba/Kaduna road where he packed a red Sharon vehicle.

“That was where he loaded the 42 bags of cannabis sativa and upon being accosted by the custom officials, the defendant absconded.

“Then, the custom officials now took the vehicle along with the goods to the federal government house in Karu after which they handed the vehicle along with the exhibits to the NDLEA, ” he said.

Explaining how the suspect was later arrested, he said later on, one Mr Ajibola Ashimolowo who leased the vehicle to the suspect for transportation business assisted in tracing him.

He added that the suspect was in NDLEA custody after his arrest and the drugs were tested in his presence and it was confirmed positive.

“The defendant having pleaded guilty should be convicted by the court,” Asuzt urged the judge.

When asked by the judge to admit to the account of the prosecution as the facts of the case, Adeola disagreed.

He said the plants were not found in his bus, adding “it was found on a truck.”

“My vehicle was packed close to the truck,” he said , adding that he “was told to come and carry crayfish” but on getting there it was cannabis.

Having not admitted to the facts of the prosecution, the judge held that what he implied was that he was not guilty of the offense of “knowingly” taking possession of the drugs.

Subsequently, Justice Olajuwon then said that since the suspect differed from the prosecution’s account, the matter “is adjourned to May 30 for trial.”