I Will Continue To Use My Skits To Expose Police Brutality-Mr Macaronii

Popular Comedian ‘Mr Macaronii’ has sworn never to use his platform to promote the Nigerian Police.

Macaroni whose real name is Adebowale Adebayo, said this following his experience at the Adeniji Police station where he was taken to after his arrest during the #ENDSARS protest.

The comedian in a series of tweets described the Nigeria Police as oppressors of the people they are meant to protect.

He also claimed that the police threatened to kill him if he wasn’t a popular person.

He said, “Everyday, there is always one negative report or the other about the Nigerian Police. The Police have turned themselves to criminals. Robbing us, oppressing us and doing everything in their power to make life miserable for the Average Nigerian.”

Responding to the comedian, @PrinceAdedigba1 said; “Dear @mrmacaronii, I know you have a larger audience,why can’t you use that to promote institutions in your country instead of instigating your followers against the Police institution, together we can move this country to a greater heights.”

But responding to the comment, Mrmacaronii on the other hand said; “I should promote the same police institution that oppresses Nigerians? Majority of your officers are just there to steal, rob, harass, brutalize and oppress the people.

“We see it happen everyday. You swore an oath to protect. Yet you kill and destroy. Zero conscience.

“When I was at Adeniji police station, the police officers took turns to beat me up. They were even calling themselves to come and beat ‘Mr Macaroni’

“They said in my life when next I hear police, I will run. One said if not that people would ask about me, he would have killed me.”

He however said his experience at the station made him swore to always use his platform to expose the police.

“That very day, I swore never to stop using my platform to call out the evil that the Police do. If they can do that to someone people know, imagine what they do to hundreds of thousands of unknown Nigerians. We are in court though. We filed since last month.

Aluta Continua.”