‘I Will Deal Decisively With Corrupt Police Officers,’ New AIG Zone 5 Warns Officers

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Lawan Jimeta on Thursday in Benin, assumed duty as the new AIG, Zone 5, comprising Edo and Delta states

Jimeta took over from AIG Ahmad Abdurrahman, who has been redeployed to the Police Academy (POLAD), Wudi, Kano state.

Speaking with NAN, shortly after taking over, Jimeta said he would be merciless with any officer in the zone seen to be corrupt.

“I abhor corruption and so will deal decisively with any officer who is corrupt or seen to be corrupt.

“So officers in the zone are expected to wake-up to their duties, be diligent and also serve the public humanely.

“They should shun corruption in whatever form it comes and ensure they respect human rights, while also been professional in their conduct,” he said.

The AIG said that Edo and Delta states were familiar terrain to him, having served in Edo as a Commissioner of Police before.

He added that his tenure in the state as a former Commissioner of Police had exposed him to the terrain, challenges and how best to address the challenges.

The AIG gave assurance that he would utilise the experience garnered then in tackling security issues in the zone.

Jimeta also said that, he would be guided by the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, and build on them to ensure that the objectives were achieved.

He further promised to work harmoniously with the police commissioners in the zone to ensure that crimes and criminalities were contained in the zone.

In his remarks, AIG Ahmad Abdurrahman, who handed over to Jimeta, noted that it was normal in the force generally to move officers from one place to the other within the shortest notice.

According to him, we are regimental, we are discipline force men, so when you are instructed, you obey.

He explained that his redeployment was merely a swap of offices between him and the new AIG, Jimeta, and called on citizens of the two states to cooperate with the new AIG.

“He is a seasoned and very discipline officer, and I know within the shortest possible time the people in the zone will get the good leadership they deserve and have been yearning for,” Abdurrahman said.

Jimeta served as CP Edo, from November 2019 till June 2020, CP Bauchi from June 2020 till March 2021, Commandant POLAD, Wudi, Kano state from March 2021, before his present redeployment as AIG, zone 5.