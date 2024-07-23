I Will Deliver ‘All The Goodies’ — Tinubu Begs Nigerians To Shelve Planned Protests

622 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to postpone their planned protests, asking for more time to deliver on his administration’s promises.

Tinubu’s plea comes amidst growing discontent over economic hardships and other challenges the citizens are going through.

Speaking through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, Tinubu assured citizens that he was aware of their concerns and is working tirelessly to address them.

“We also discussed the issue of the country generally and Mr President has asked me to again inform Nigerians that he listens to them, especially the young people that are trying to protest,” Idris told State House correspondents after a meeting with President Tinubu.

While acknowledging the hardships faced by many citizens, the government insists that protests at this time could be counterproductive.

“Mr President said he listens to them and takes what they say seriously; and he is working assiduously to ensure that this country is good not just for today but also for the future. The issue of the planned protest, Mr President does not see any need for that, he asked them to shelve that plan and he has asked them to await the government’s response to all their pleas, he has listened to them,” said the minister.

The appeal for patience comes as various groups have been mobilising for nationwide protests aimed at expressing dissatisfaction with the current economic situation.

The government called for cooperation, promising that various interventions are in the pipeline to alleviate the current difficulties.

“Only today the NASS has expeditiously passed the bill on National minimum wage. You can see how the President is working. The bill was transmitted only yesterday and today it has been passed. A lot of other interventions that the President has put in place are also going to be looked at expeditiously in the interest of Nigerians, so there is no need for strike {protest}.

“The young people out there should listen to the President and allow the President more time to see to the realization of all the goodies he has for them.

“Like I said that time it is just the necessary first step, the government is going to continue in that direction supporting them and assuring that whatever intervention the Federal Government has put in place go to those that should benefit, it is very important that is being put out” Idris added.