I Will End Insecurity, Poverty If I Win- SDP Presidential Candidate

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Mr Adewole Adebayo, has said he will banish poverty and insecurity if he is elected the President of Nigeria in 2023.

He said this on Sunday while inaugurating his campaign office in Ibadan.

The presidential candidate also promised that naira would become a stable currency but said he would not promise that the nation’s currency would become equal to dollar.

He explained that he would ensure that the value of the country’s currency stop dwindling the way it is doing now which he said was worsening economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians.

He said there was no basis for him to rate the current administration because President Muhammadu Buhari has allegedly been virtually absent in all the key sectors.

He said, “”Insecurity, economic sabotage, high rate of unemployment and inflation, mismanagement of the budget and disunity are the problems we are having today. What I will do differently is to implement the programme which are constitutionally mandatory in chapter 2 of our constitution.

“Fundamentally, implementation of state policy and to implement the policy of the Social Democratic Party out of which we have drawn out two things which include farewell to poverty and security.

“We are also going to make sure that our politics is not a money bag politics so that we can make diverse people who are talented people who will come from different parts of the country.

“We are going to have a united front of the country with social investment into education, health housing, food production, employment and general infrastructure. These are the things we are going to do differently. “

Adebayo said the SDP would also render effective services to Nigerians and bring an era where those holding power in trust could be held accountable

According to him, naira will become stable in value during his administration but said he would not promised that one naira will be equivalent to a dollar.

“SDP won’t make any promise when campaign starts but plans. Please take note when campaign starts. Just as it was done during the time of Awolowo. We will give you plans that have timeline, costing, objective and the people that are going to implement it.

“We are going to have a stable currency. I am not saying one naira will become one dollar. No. We will keep the same exchange rate during our tenure and we will bring inflation to single digit.

” I will rate the present government led by General Muhamadu Buhari absent because it does not show up for the examination at all. If you have a generator now, , it shows the government has failed in the area of power. If your child is an undergraduate and he is at home, that means the government has not performed.

” If you are relying on Sunday Igboho and other people to help chase bandits, it shows that government has not perform. If you are unemployed or you are a pensioner and your money has not been paid to you that means the government has not performed.

“Not as if they performed poorly but they are not there at all. We are going to set up proper government which knows how to render services. We are going to put a round peg in a round hole,” he added.