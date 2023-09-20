I Will Give Mohbad’s Wife N100,000 Monthly – Tonto Dikeh

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…As Singer Khaid Pledges N2m To Late Colleague’s Wife

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has promised to financially support the family of late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad).

She has also committed to taking care of Mohbad’s 5-month-old son, Liam, till he finishes his secondary school education.

Tonto Dikeh announced this through her foundation and the King Andre Foundation on her Instagram page.

She mentioned that the 5-month-old boy will receive monthly support of N100k.

The statement read in part, “Tonto Dikeh Foundation would like to support General Mohbad through his son by giving him an all-paid educational scholarship till he finishes his secondary school lever.

“In addition to that, the Kind Andre Dikeh Foundation would like to support the family by paying his son Mohbad’ son monthly child support of a hundred thousand naira, only 100k every month for one year.”

Similarly, a fast-rising Nigerian artist Sulaimon Solomon, widely recognized as Khaid, announced his plan part donate N2 million to the late singer’s wife and child.

The ‘Anabella’ singer, in a tweet, expressed his deep condolences and pledged to provide N2 million to Mohbad’s wife.

He also promised to give 100% of the earnings from his tribute song to Mohbad to the late singer’s son.

Khaid mentioned that his recently released track titled ‘Forever’ is dedicated to the memory of his departed colleague.

It’s with great pain that I pen this, the past few days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for each and every one of us. We lost a special talent, a great personality and a friend “Imole”.



In my own little way I'll love to support the family by giving N2 Million to the Wife… pic.twitter.com/1boJdDbEWq — little snow☃️ 444 (@khaidxr) September 19, 2023

MohBad died on September 12, 2023, after allegedly being treated for an infection.