“I Will Gladly Drag His Carcass Across South Africa” – Adesanya Warns ‘Insulative’ African UFC Boxer

Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya beat his fiercest rival Alex Pereira on Sunday morning to reclaim his UFC Middleweight Championship.

Adesanya had lost to Pereira in their first Mixed Martial Art fight at UFC 281.

But the Nigerian kickboxer with the nickname, ‘The Last Stylebender’ shocked the world by knocking Pereira out in the second round.

Responding to questions at a briefing, Adesanya sent a warning to Dricus Du Plessis, a South African middleweight boxer for his comment on him and Kamaru Usman.

Du Plessis remains undefeated in his UFC run and is number 6 in the UFC middleweight ranking.

The South African had said at UFC 285 that he aims to be the first true African UFC champion.

Du Plessis was born and raised in South Africa while Adesanya and Usman were born in Nigeria before they moved to New zealand and the US respectively.

Responding Adesanya said, “I wanna whoop him so bad. I want to do it in South Africa or Nigeria. He has to do some work. He has got to do something, show me something, so I can whoop that and I can show you history.

“I’ll remind you because you gotta choose words wisely when you speak on people that have come before you. People who have paved the way for you.

“You want to be a big boy? You want to chill with the big boys. You got to choose your words wisely. I don’t want to give him clout.

“If he does work and I pray to God he keeps winning. I will gladly drag his carcass across South Africa.”