I Will Handover To Tinubu, Shettima In 2023 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, expressed confidence that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, will win the 2023 presidential election.

Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, said Buhari envisaged that at the end of his tenure in 2023, he would hand over power to Tinubu and Shettima.

Shehu said the president made the prediction when he received Shettima on Wednesday at the State House, Abuja.

According to the presidential aide, Buhari responded to a flowery speech by Shettima, saying, “I will respond to your speech when I am handing over to you and your boss. God willing, you are going to win.”

President Buhari, who received the VP Candidate shortly after he was unveiled by the leadership of the party and Bola Tinubu, expressed delight over the choice of the former Governor of Borno as running mate.

“I wish you the best. Your consistency in the party is very respectful. You served your two terms as Governor and finished well.

“You have kept in touch with your base. At every important occasion or event, you are maintaining support for the one who succeeded you. This is commendable,” he said.

In his remarks, Shettima thanked the president for his “empathy, support and positive role,” leading to his emergence as running mate to the APC Presidential Candidate.

He praised the president for having “a special place in your heart for Borno and Northeast.

“I can cite 20-30 instances of support you have rendered, for which you will be remembered.”

He mentioned the establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and the Independent Power Plant for Maiduguri by the NNPC, “after many years of darkness.”

He added that “words cannot describe our appreciation of your support. We will remain eternally grateful”.

Shehu added that Shettima requested the president to appreciate his successor, Babagana Zulum who was in his company, along with the Minister of State, Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, for spurning “recurring mention” of him and pressure from his Governor colleagues to bid for the Vice Presidential ticket.

The former Borno governor pledged to remain “loyal and devoted” to the president, adding that his vice presidency will not be for the “troika of Hausa, Fulani and Kanuri,” but for all Nigerians.