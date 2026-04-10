I Will Keep Tottenham In Premier League, Says New Coach

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Tottenham manager Roberto de Zerbi says he is “not better” than predecessors Thomas Frank or Igor Tudor as he prepares to take charge of his first game at the Premier League strugglers.

Sunderland will be Spurs’ first opponents under the Italian, who was appointed on 31 March with the club one point outside the relegation zone with seven games remaining.

De Zerbi is Tottenham’s third manager of the season after Frank and Tudor – the latter only lasting 44 days and seven matches in the role.

“I am proud and happy to be here and I have to say thank you to Vinai [Venkatesham] and Johan [Lange] because they showed me a big, big confidence,” said De Zerbi on Friday.

“I’m sure about the level of the players because I was very, very close to bringing many of these players to my former teams in the past.

“I think I am not better than Frank or Tudor because I consider them very good coaches.

Advertisement

“I try to bring my style, my character, my personality and my strengths to achieve our target, which is the most important part now.”

Tottenham have not won a domestic league game in 2026 and only two since 26 October 2025.

They were also knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Atletico Madrid 7-5 on aggregate.

Since 1950, Spurs have only spent one season outside the top flight, which was back in 1977-78.

“For me, it was a big opportunity because Tottenham are a very important club in the Premier League and the Premier League is the best league in the world,” said De Zerbi, who previously managed Brighton between 2022 and 2024.

Advertisement

“I love the qualities of the players and the crucial part that there was 12 days before the first game and for me it was important to have more than one week. I thought it would be important to understand the problems.

“The message for my staff and players is that we have to deserve the support because the fans are suffering like us. But for the fans, there is just one club. The players can change but for the fans, their club is unique.

“We have to make them happy with the right spirit and the right behaviour on the pitch. Then it’s easier to make points.”

“I’m not speaking about titles, but to put Tottenham in a position in the Premier League because they are all parts to reach that level.”

Tottenham travel to the Stadium of Light to face 11th-placed Sunderland on Sunday (14:00 BST kick-off).