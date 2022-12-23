‘I Will Make Abuja Uncomfortable For Criminals’ – New FCT Police Commissioner Boasts

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police command has issued warnings to criminal in the city, saying there will be no place to perpetuate their activities.

Advertisement

The warning which came two days before the Christmas celebration was issued by the new police commissioner of the FCT, Sadiq Idris Abubakar.

Abubakar who assumed duties o Friday warned criminals in the FCT to “steer clear and commit to legitimate ventures”, noting that the Command under his watch will make the city “uncomfortable for crimes and criminality”.

Abubakar is the 29th Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, after his predecessor, Babaji Sunday served for over 16 months.

A statement signed by the FCT Police Spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh stated that the new commissioner is a member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru-Jos, who holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree.

He has a Master of Education in Educational Psychology, both from the University of Abuja and also holds a Bachelor of Science Education (BSc.Ed) degree in Geography from Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto.

Advertisement

Abubakar was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in 1992, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and has since served the Force and the country at large in diverse capacities.

They include; Commanding Officer 15 Squadron Police Mobile Force (PMF) Ilorin, Kwara State; Chief of Training, Directorate of Peacekeeping Operations, FHQ, Abuja; Police Contingent Commander to Guinea Bissau, ECOWAS Standby Force; and Commandant, PMF Training College Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

He was the Commissioner of Police Peacekeeping Operations and Coordinator of Police Special Forces before his nomination for the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute between February and December 2022.

Abubakar has attended many courses, seminars, conferences and workshops both within and outside Nigeria including Advance Detective Course, Police Staff College Jos; PMF Commanders’ Combat Course and PMF training College, Ila-Orangun Osun State.

Others include Basic Infantry Tactics for Counter-Terrorism, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna; ECOWAS Standby Force Map Exercise, Kofi Anan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Accra Ghana and United Nations (UN) Special Police Assessment Team (SPAT) Workshop, Amman, Jordan.

Advertisement

He also attended the Senior Management Course, KAIPTC, Accra Ghana; ECOWAS Workshop on Special Force Doctrine and Structure; UN Chief of Police Summit, New York, amongst others.

The new police commissioner, however, assured FCT residents of a new dispensation of professional policing and improved public safety and security while urging them to support the Police in dispensing their duties.

ENDS