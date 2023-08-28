‘I Will Not Condone Excuses’—NSCDC Boss Tells Special Response Squad

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has commenced training for the newly created Safe Schools Special Response Squad (SSSRS).

Advertisement

The Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who flagged-off the training said the new squad was introduced as part of efforts to improve security in schools nationwide.

Audi said the Safe Schools Squad will help protect schools and host communities against violence and attacks.

According to Audi, “The National Plan on Safe Schools in Nigeria is a programme developed by government to mobilize synergy among security agencies and to build security resilience of other relevant stakeholders towards enhancing protection of schools and host communities against violence and attacks; and that the Centre was established to coordinate responses toward this direction.

“It is in light of this that the programme has brought on board the best of both security and other relevant professionals to sharpen your thoughts and knowledge so that you can also pass the baton of knowledge to those operating closer to where the service is needed.

“It is therefore hoped that at the end of this workshop you will be better informed and prepared to deliver on the mandate of preparing others for better service delivery.”

Advertisement

The NSCDC created the Safe Schools Special Response Squad (SSSRS) in May 2023, as an armed unit to undertake regular patrols and respond to distress call alongside response unit of other relevant agencies as may be directed by the Commander of the Centre.

Audi announced that Safe Schools Coordinators Courses has been slated for senior officers of the Corps in the North-East Zone from 6th – 8th September, 2023 while that of North Central Zone is for 18th – 20th September, 2023.

He added that arrangements have also been concluded for similar training in all the other Geo-Political Zones and will be rolled in a deliberate attempt to decentralized the training from Abuja to states and Local Government were majority of schools are situated.

This, according to the NSCDC boss, will also allow schools host communities the opportunity to participate in the trainings to be better equipped in the support for the protection of schools in their domain.

“I want to therefore prepare your mind about the task ahead of you. As the training programmes are being rolled out, that is how your schedules as instructors shall be made busy and I shall not condone any excuses,” he warned.

Advertisement

NSCDC CG and other participants at the training

Cross section of participants at the training