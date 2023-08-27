I Will Reform Immigration So Nigerians Can Be Treated With Respect — Interior Minister

The Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, has pledged to overhaul the Nigeria Immigration Service in a way that would attract respect to citizens of the country.

Tunji-Ojo indicated that all passport offices, including those abroad, would adopt an approach to rendering services.

He noted that one of his key commitments is addressing concerns such as passport collection.

Tunji-Ojo made this known through a broadcast message shared with journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

“We will do all that we can, all that is within our capacity, to ensure that we do not disappoint him (President Bola Tinubu), in terms of the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I assure Nigerians of our desire to proceed with reforms in our immigration service, such that Nigerians can be treated with respect, and that we get to unbuckle all bottlenecks of passport collections —and see other issues associated with immigration services in general, are under control”.

Furthermore, he assured that through his proposed reforms within the Federal Fire Service, the agency would be equipped to swiftly respond to emergencies.

Tunji-Ojo said, “We would do everything within our power as a ministry to ensure that there are key reforms in our fire service centers, turn around the response time of our fire service to under fifteen minutes.”

Regarding the Correctional Service, he emphasized his administration’s commitment to reducing overcrowding in custodial centers and offering inmates the chance for rehabilitation and successful reintegration into society.

He said, “I also would like to give assurance that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we would do everything humanly possible to reform our custodial centres, such as the decongestion of those centres —of course, with beaming life, and hope we’d groom inmates and help inmates to ensure proper re-integration into the society.