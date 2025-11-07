I Will Return To Ned Nwoko If…—Regina Daniels

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has taken to social media to allege that her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, is using his influence to detain her brother, Sammy West, in a bid to force her into submission.

In a now deleted post on her Instagram on Friday, the actress accused the Nigeria Police and the judiciary of complicity, claiming that her brother’s arrest and continued detention were part of an orchestrated plot to break her spirit.

“I give up! What was my brother’s offense? Fighting for his baby sister because his in-law would always beat her up? I actually accorded the Nigerian police some respect but shame on you all! It’s obvious the highest bidder always wins,” Regina lamented.

She continued, “Now I’m crippled! I will return if that’s the only way, do whatever he says, get injected to be like a zombie, get locked up and raped in the house. Only then will my brother return. Because by law, there is no tangible case against Sammy West! Ned Nwoko is bigger than the whole of Nigeria, that’s what this means. We lost, or rather, I lost.”

The actress, who didn’t back her claims with any proof, insisted that her siblings were arrested to blackmail her into returning to the marriage and obeying her estranged husband’s demands.

The outcry follows the remand of Sammy West in Keffi Prison, Nasarawa State, on orders of a Dutse Magistrate Court on Thursday, reportedly without access to his lawyer or any family member.

Advertisement

This was first announced by Regina’s elder brother, @sweezzy1, on Instagram, who accused Senator Nwoko of manipulating the system.

“He is currently at Keffi Prison! Dutse Magistrate has suddenly disappeared. Ned, you can pay everybody but you can’t pay for integrity! Everyone please help me ask Ned what is Sammy’s offense?” he wrote.

“Judge said remand him till they can file for his bail. Bail has been filed, magistrate has disappeared, no one available to sign. You sha want make he test the prison? Ned the most powerful man in the universe, you still no fit big pass God!”

In a video posted online, Sammy West appeared distraught, alleging he was denied communication with his lawyer and family members.

“They didn’t allow me to call my lawyer. They didn’t allow my family to see me since I was arrested on Monday. Nobody knows where I was taken to,” he said.

Advertisement

Subsequent updates from @sweezzy1 revealed that Sammy had been transferred from Keffi to Suleja Prison in Niger State, with his case now adjourned till November 28, 2025.

“From Keffi Prison to Suleja Prison, na wa ooo. What exactly does Ned want to do with Sammy? They said if I enter Nigeria, they’ll carry me too. Ned, do what’s in your mind, lock me up! Make we just turn jail to our home!” he added.

Veteran actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie, a close mentor and God mother to Daniels, condemned the arrest, describing it as a mockery of justice.

In a post on Wednesday, Mercy wrote, “The worst form of injustice is pretended justice. A child was arrested, no one has been allowed to see him for two days. He was flown from Lagos to Abuja and is allegedly being taken to court from the airport. How did we get here? Nigeria… wow.”

The ongoing marital feud between Daniels and Nwoko started weeks earlier, after the actress publicly accused the Delta North lawmaker of domestic violence, claiming she endured repeated beatings and psychological abuse during their marriage.

Nwoko, in turn, accused her of substance abuse and mental instability, alleging she had fled from a rehabilitation program.