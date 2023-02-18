I Will Run Government Of ‘Hard work’- Tinubu Promises At Borno Rally

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has promised to run an honest government to the benefit of Nigerians if elected as president.

Tinubu made this pledge on Saturday in Maiduguri, Borno State as the clock ticks down on the presidential campaign.

Speaking to the crowd at the Elkanemi Sports Centre in Maiduguri, the presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, vowed to run a government that will reflect the will of the people.

He promised that he will run an inclusive government.

“Borno people, i am very grateful to you all for turning out en masse to welcome us. If elected as your President, I promise to run a true government of the people by the people and for the people.

“I would run a government of hard work, honesty and accountability in managing the country’s affairs.” Tinubu said.

The APC presidential candidate said with accountability, resources would be made available to better the loves of the people.