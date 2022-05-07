I Will Salvage Nigeria, Fight Corruption, Atiku Promises PDP Delegates

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has promised that his administration will salvage Nigeria from it’s numerous woes and fight corruption if he is elected the President in 2023.

Atiku said this while addressing Oyo State delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the presidential primary election of the party.

He also said his administration would devolve powers to the state and local government in order to ensure even development of the country.

The former Vice President added that his priority would be to give every ethnic group and religious group a sense of belonging, unlike what is happening under the current administration..

He said, “I will restore unity in Nigeria. I am ready to salvage the situation of the country.

“The fight against corruption must continue and no one is well positioned to implement some policies in our party better than me.”

He urged delegates from Oyo State to support him to win the presidential ticket to return the PDP to power.

He said Nigerians were waiting for the PDP to rescue them from the maladministration of the present All Progressives Congress led government but stressed that the opposition party must be united to wrest power from the incumbent administration

Some of the dignitaries in his entiurage included: Senator Dino Melaye, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Yahaya Abubakar, former Governor Boni Haruna of Adamawa State and others.