I Will Support Businesses To Thrive In Abia- Otti

The Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has reiterated the investment-friendly nature of his administration and its support for businesses, expressing a keen interest in seeing businesses thrive under his leadership.

Governor Otti disclosed this during a meeting with the Managing Director and management team of Inner Galaxy Steel Company Limited.

Otti emphasized that fostering investment growth is vital for creating employment opportunities for the numerous unemployed youths in Abia.

“It is our policy to support industry. Some of the things we are doing are geared towards supporting existing industries and attracting new ones.

“I encourage you to continue to do business in Abia state because”, Otti said.

The governor appealed to the company to prioritize fair labor practices to garner government support, addressing concerns stemming from past allegations regarding workplace conditions.

He encouraged collaboration between the company and the Abia Industrial Innovation Park in Owaza, Ukwa West LGA, to leverage available opportunities.

The Managing Director of Inner Galaxy Steel Company Limited, Mr. Lin Shanbiao, elaborated on the company’s operations, spanning iron production, trailer parts assembly, automotive battery production, and used bottle recycling.

He expressed their intent to engage with the governor and explore potential partnerships with the state government.

Furthermore, Mr. Shanbiao highlighted the company’s need for additional labor and invited interested Abia youths to join their workforce.