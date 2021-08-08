I Will Take Legal Action Against Those Using My Name To Pursue Vested Interests, Okonjo-Iweala Threatens

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has threatened to take legal action against anyone or group of people who use her name to pursue their hidden agenda.

She also alleged that some faceless groups are using her name in a manner that is inimical to her person.

Okonjo-Iweala, a two-time Nigeria’s Minister of Finance said this on Sunday in a statement issued by her Media Adviser, Mr. Paul Nwabuikwu.

The WTO DG said in the statement that her attention had been drawn on several occasion to invented comments on political and other issues falsely attributed to her being disseminated on online platforms as well as on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media.

The statement reads, “It has come to our attention that invented comments on political and other issues falsely attributed to the former Minister of Finance, now DG, World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are being disseminated on online platforms as well as on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media.

“These efforts are obviously directed at mischief making as the faceless people behind them are seeking to make Dr Okonjo-Iweala a tool of whatever agenda they are pursuing.

“The fake comments are part of a longstanding pattern of misusing Dr Okonjo-Iweala’s which has increased in recent times.

“For instance, her name has recently been used to advertise all kinds of public events without any prior discussion or permission.

“These actions are clearly wrong and her office has had to respond to enquiries on issues and events that she knows nothing about.

“We urge the persons or groups responsible to desist from their unethical and illegal activities as Dr Okonjo-Iweala may be forced to explore legal options to stop the misuse of her name.”