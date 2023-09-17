I Will Turn Aba Into Japan Of Africa With Technological Development, Otti Assures

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has assured Abians and residents of the state that his administration will continue to provide an enabling environment for all citizens to pursue their legitimate undertakings.

Otti who gave the assurance when the Yoruba community in Abia State paid him a visit at Government House Umuahia, stressed the need for peaceful coexistence between them and their host communities.

The Governor represented by his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba restated his administration’s commitment at transforming and repositioning the state on the part of socio economic development, and maintained that his government will continue to make transparency, accountability and good governance it’s watchword.

The State Chief Executive further disclosed that his administration is not reneging on its plans of making Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state the Japan of Africa in the areas of technological developments and ease of doing business.

He further urged them to remain law abiding, ensure regular payment of their taxes and other infrastructural development levies, as well as respect the cultures and traditions of their hosts communities.

The Governor thanked them for their contributions to the economic growth of the state and support to his administration.

In his address earlier, the President General of the Yoruba United Community in Abia State, Mr Yusuf Okikade while describing Governor Otti as the Moses of our time, lauded him for his giant strides in all facets of the state economy.

Okikade disclosed that their visit was to congratulate Otti on his resounding victory at the polls and appealed to the state government for allocation of a parcel of land for their secretariat, donation of vehicle, appointments among others to enable them participate and contribute to the political development of the state.

Mr Olalekan Adedeji thanked the Governor for the warm reception accorded them and pledged their total support to his administration.

