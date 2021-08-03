‘I Will Wear My Bronze Medal On Bishop Oyedepo’- Ese Brume

Excited Nigerian Bronze winner at the Tokyo Olympics, Ese Brume, has revealed plans to wear her Olympic bronze medal on Bishop David Oyedepo.

Brume on Tuesday won Nigeria’s first medal in Tokyo when she came third in the women’s long jump event in Tokyo.

Brume said, “I plan to go to Canaan-Land to wear it (Bronze medal) on Bishop David Oyedepo.”

The Delta State born athlete is reportedly a member of Living Faith Church Worldwide founded by Bishop David Oyedepo.

“I’m excited and grateful to God. I’m super happy that I was able to make the top three. I’ll say I’m not the best athlete but I’m grateful to God for bringing me this far. I can’t contain my joy no matter the colour of the medal,” she added.

The athlete dedicated her first Olympics medal to “God Almighty, who has been my backbone and brought me to the top. I also want to dedicate the medal to Bishop David Oyedepo, my family, as well as my coach and those that were here but could not compete.”

Just after the victory, her church had posted photos of her during the event on a Facebook page- ‘Church Gist’ owned by a pastor, Leke Beecroft.

“It has been a great season for me right from April when I was injured but I never settled for less no matter the challenges. I keep on pushing and my coach keeps telling me that Ese you can do it. It is not all about the training but the faith I have in God,” she added.