‘I Won’t Allow Anyone Pilfer Pension Funds’—PenCom DG Hits Back At Detractors, Blackmailers

The Director-General of the National Pension Commission, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, has said the Commission, under her watch, will never succumb to blackmail.

The PenCom DG said this in a statement released on Saturday and made available to THE WHISTLER.

Dahir-Umar said the Commission is ready open its books for scrutiny because it has nothing to hide.

She warned detractors that PenCom is aware of a coordinated plan to bring the commission into disrepute with frivolous petitions to the anti-graft agencies in collaboration with disgruntled insiders.

Dahir-Umar said, “These elements, some of whom are yet to come to terms with the fact that PenCom is no longer at their beck and call, have been sponsoring negative media reports and getting faceless groups to write frivolous petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Although some low-level media outfits are giving a voice to these defamatory petitions, those who know how we conduct our affairs at PenCom are not in any way bothered.

“Since I took over as the DG, we have undertaken far-reaching reforms within

the organisation which are yielding positive results.”

Describing the era of “anything goes” as long dead and buried, she said, “Those who think they can use the commission to make money or that they should be the ones

calling the shots are bitterly disappointed and are sponsoring false publications and

trumped-up petitions.

“We will co-operate fully with the agencies.Our message to the disgruntled elements today is exactly as it was yesterday: we will not allow anyone to pilfer pension funds for self-aggrandizement. It will never happen under my watch.”

Dahir-Umar added that if PenCom had anything to hide, “we would have surrendered to the agents of blackmail who have been on our case since 2017 when I became

acting DG.”