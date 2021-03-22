I Won’t Go Broke If I Don’t Release Any Album This Year-Phyno

Nigerian Rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike professionally known as Phyno, has claimed that he can’t be broke even if he does not release any musical album this year.

The popular Anambra born rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer began his music career in 2003. His genres is Igbo rap; ‎and hip hop music.

In a video post posted by ‘OfficialHiptv Viral,’ Phyno said, “I can stay a year without dropping a song and still stay from zero figures to 9-10 figures .

“When you talk about music, I already have like a core fan base, I can stay 2021 without rapping one music and I’m still good. Yeah, probably gone from Phyno of zero figure to Phyno of maybe eight or more, not making mouth”.

His debut studio album ‘No Guts No Glory’ was released in 2014. It was supported by four singles: “Ghost Mode”, “Man of the Year”, “Parcel” and “O Set”.