‘I Won’t Rest Until I Bring Relief To Nigerians’,- Buhari Assures In Sallah Message

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he will not rest until he brings the needed reliefs to Nigerians.

Buhari was speaking in Abuja on Friday evening to mark this year’s Eid-el Kabir.

Buhari is serving out his second tenure with less than 10 months, amid acute unemployment, hightened insecurity, social mistrust, poverty and poor economy.

While calling on Nigerians to put the interest of the country above selfish interests in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president urged Nigerians to “use religion as a

motivation for the love of our common humanity.”

The President said, “If we are putting the teachings of our religions into practice, most of the evils afflicting our society would have been solved.”

He opined that, “religion shouldn’t just be used as a mere badge of identity, but as a motivator for doing good for our country and humanity.”

According to the president, “the exploitation of the people by traders and the stealing of public funds by civil servants and other holders of public trust is a reflection of the abandonment of the teachings of our religions.”

The president said, “Our society is a bundle of contradictions. People display external religiosity without fear of God; they make life difficult for others; money becomes their god; leaders abandon their oaths of office by taking money meant for the welfare of the people and divert it to their private pockets.”

While congratulating the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and the world on the occasion of the Eid, the President remembered, “the brave men and women in uniform fighting terror on many fronts and their families, as well as others held hostage and kept away from their families by wicked and heartless terrorists.”

He enjoined all Muslims to reflect on the significance of the sacrifice epitomised by Eid, and “show love and care to our neighbours and others while celebrating this spiritually important event in our lives.”

He further advised Muslims “to promote the good virtues of Islam through personal examples and practice,” adding that “Muslims should avoid association with violent extremist ideas that have wrongly given Islam a negative image or poor perception.”

On the twin issue of security challenges and costs of living in Nigeria, Buhari assured Nigerians that “I won’t rest until I bring relief to Nigerians,” adding that “I am quite aware of the difficulties people are facing and working to resolve them.”