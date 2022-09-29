I Won’t Waste Time Chasing Corrupt Govt. Officials If Elected – Obi

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, says that if elected, his administration will focus on blocking leakages rather than wasting time running after corrupt government officials.

Obi said this on Wednesday night when he appeared on the Arise TV Prime Time program.

The LP candidate said his campaign manifesto will be anchored on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as the issue of security, unity of the country and revamping the economy, amongst others.

He said his party’s manifesto was “95% ready”, explaining that his group was working with the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to fine-tune it along the Charter Demand of labour because, “Labour interest is critical, and we want to bring it into our manifesto and protect same.”

“Our manifesto is anchored on the Sustainable Development Goals and that the key issues are security, uniting the country, ensuring that our cohesion comes back to what it used to be, issues of Rule of Law, Law and order, fighting corruption, making the country productive, creating jobs amongst others,” he said.

According to the presidential hopeful, the issue of security was also something his administration would deal with “decisively” because every other thing revolves around it. Part of his strategy would be the introduction of multi-level policing from the local governments to the state and then the federal level and the review of the entire security apparatus.

Apart from restructuring the security system of the country and the economy, the Labour Party presidential candidate further assured that he would initiate constitutional restructuring after issues of insecurity and poverty had been resolved, saying, “we need to restructure the country, this one will happen, I believe in it and it is in the interest of the whole nation.”

Obi noted that being a democratic system of government, his administration would initiate a conversation on the issue, and engage Nigerians in dialogue to get their support.