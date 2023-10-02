I Would Have Devalued Naira To N600 – Peter Obi

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said he would have devalued the country’s currency to N600 if he had become the president of Nigeria.

He stated this on Monday morning while appearing on Arise TV.

Advertisement

Obi frowned at what he described as the dollars being the “underground currency of exchange” in the country pointing out that he would have initiated serious punishment for people who spend dollars freely instead of the country’s currency, the naira.

“Nobody floats what you don’t have supply of,” he criticised the Tinubu administration’s purported floating of the naira.

He pointed out that the new management team must think through every policy including looking at the “exchange rate, inflation” and other key policies in the area.

He said floating of the naira “is not something you do haphazardly.

Advertisement

“Nobody floats his currency without adequate supply.”

He said rather than haphazardly floating the naira, “we should have worked on criminals and excesses in our foreign exchange regime.”

He explained that the naira was over valued and was increasingly under pressure because of under supply and the dollarisation of the country’s economy.

“We should have devalued to about N600 while managing to deal with supplies and deal with the issues that control the exchange rate.”

According to him, “what controls the exchange rate is your reserve and what controls your reserve is your export.”