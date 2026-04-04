IAEA Urges Restraint After Repeated Strikes Near Iran Nuclear Plant

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed deep concern on Saturday after Iran reported a projectile strike close to the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, marking the fourth such incident in recent weeks amid escalating regional tensions.

According to the agency, Iran informed the IAEA that a projectile struck near the premises earlier in the day.

One member of the site’s security staff was killed by a fragment from the projectile, while a building on site sustained damage from shockwaves and debris.

Despite the impact, there was no increase in radiation levels, and the reactor continues to operate normally.

In a statement shared on X, the IAEA stressed that nuclear power plant sites and their surrounding areas must never be targeted, noting that even auxiliary buildings may house critical safety equipment.

Advertisement

Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterated his call for “maximum military” restraint to reduce the risk of a nuclear accident and emphasized the need to uphold the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and security during armed conflict.

Grossi has issued similar warnings following previous incidents, consistently highlighting the potential consequences of damage to an operating nuclear facility.

He noted that because Bushehr houses a large quantity of nuclear material, any significant damage could trigger a major radiological accident with effects extending across a wide region within Iran and beyond.

The latest strike follows a series of similar reports in March 2026. The first incident occurred on March 17, when a projectile hit the premises without causing damage or injuries.

A second strike was reported on March 24, again with no harm to the plant or its personnel. Later in the month, a third projectile was recorded within a ten day period, though the reactor remained undamaged and operations continued as normal.

Advertisement

In each case, Iran promptly notified the IAEA, which confirmed there was no radiological release or impact on the reactor core.

Bushehr remains Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant. It is a Russian built VVER-1000 pressurized water reactor with a net capacity of about 915 megawatts.

Located along the Persian Gulf coast, the facility was connected to the national grid in 2011 and began commercial operations that same year under a bilateral agreement with Russia, with Rosatom providing fuel and technical support.

The plant supplies electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes and industries across the country.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, also reacted to the reported strike, warning of potentially severe consequences for the wider region.

In a post on social media, he referenced previous international concern over attacks near nuclear facilities and claimed that repeated strikes on Bushehr could have far reaching effects.

Advertisement

He warned that any radioactive fallout would impact Gulf countries more severely than Iran itself, suggesting that major population centres in the region could be at risk.

Araghchi also alleged that attacks on Iran’s petrochemical infrastructure point to broader strategic objectives.

The IAEA has consistently warned that military activity near nuclear facilities violates fundamental international safety principles.

Grossi has used similar language in other conflict zones, including repeated concerns over threats to nuclear plants in Ukraine, where attacks near such sites have raised global alarm.

The agency says it will continue to monitor developments closely based on information provided by Iranian authorities.

There has been no immediate response from United States or Israeli officials regarding the latest report.