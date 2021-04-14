Ibadan– ijebu-ode Road Safe, Police Assure Travelers

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Oyo State Police Command has assured travelers on the Ibadan/Ijebu-Ode Road of safety.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Adewale Osifeso, gave the assurance in a statement on Wednesday evening.

The police gave the assurance following another abduction on the road on Monday.

A teacher, a military officer and a woman were reportedly abducted by gunmen on the road and this has caused panic among people using the road.

Four workers at a quarry were abducted on April 6 and five others were abducted on March 26 on the same road..

But the police in a statement, said they, and non state actors had embarked on combing the hideouts of the kidnappers to free their victims

and to rid the forest of criminals.

The statement read, “A combined team of Intelligence, Operational and Tactical Assets in concert with vigilantes and hunters under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, ACP Gbenga Ojo.

“The team embarked on a tactical sweep of the forest aimed at destabilizing criminal operations, establishing police presence, rescuing abductees and apprehending the abductors.

“CP Onadeko wishes to use this medium to state that security of lives and properties still remains the number one priority of the Oyo State Police Command and hence unequivocally reaffirm its commitment towards ensuring that commuters plying the axis, residence and the good people of the state as a whole, move about their daily activities without any fear of molestation or harassment.”