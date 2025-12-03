Ibadan Man Fined N50,00 For Naira Abuse

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 28-year-old man identified as Ridwan Surajdeen has been fined N50,000 after pleading guilty to abusing naira notes by spraying it at a party in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Surajdeen was arraigned before Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court Ibadan by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The prosecuting counsel, Abdulrasheed Suleiman, had told the court that the convict committed the crime on June 5, 2023 at Veger Club House, opposite Ventura Mall, Samonda, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Shedding more light on the incident, Suleiman said that EFCC detectives received intelligence reports that Surajdeen was a habitual money sprayer, an action which constituted an abuse of naira currency.

He added that the convict was eventually caught spraying N200 notes at the Veger Club house at a night party.

Delivering judgment, Maha held that she convicted and imposed the fine against Surajdeen based on his plea of guilt as well as the plea bargain agreement he had with the EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office.

“This judgment considered the submission of the defence counsel praying the court to be lenient in sentencing his client, being a fast time offender.

“I hope that he is truly remorseful of his action because he may not be lucky if brought back for any offence.

“Therefore, Surajdeen shall pay a fine of N50,000 to the account of the Federal Government of Nigeria for his action,” the judge stated.

The defence counsel, Timothy Akande, had shortly before the judgment pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing his client.