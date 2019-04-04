Ibadan Polytechnic Shut Down After Stabbing Of Sports Director

Advertisement

The management of the Polytechnic Ibadan has directed all students of the institution to proceed on mid-semester break with immediate effect.

The management had earlier suspended all activities of the Students Union Government following the stabbing of one Tobi Oyeniyi, who is the Sports Director of the National Association of Polytechnic Engineering Students (NAPES).

The statement released on Thursday, April 4 and signed by the institutions Registrar, Mrs Modupe Fawale, said the police have been invited to ensure smooth vacation of the students from the campus to prevent breach of peace.

Advertisement

The management directed all students to report back for studies on April 10, 2019, urging parents and guardians to requests their children to return home.

The statement read in part, “The Authority of The Polytechnic Ibadan have closed the institution and the students are to proceed on Mid-Semester break immediately.

“The students are to resume for studies on Wednesday, 10th April, 2019. All students are to vacate the halls of residence immediately.

“The police have been invited to ensure smooth vacation of the students from the institution and prevent breach of peace.

“Parents and guardians are advised to request their wards to return home immediately as the management of the institution will not be responsible for the care of any students during the mid-semester break.”