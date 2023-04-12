Ibom Air Scales First IATA Operational Safety Audit, Eyes New Challenge

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s indigenous airline, Ibom Air, has received the first IATA Operational Safety Audit certification for the first time since it was founded four years ago.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) established the IOSA in 2003. The IOSA uses internationally recognized quality auditing principles to assess the operational management and safety controls of airlines to certify them every two years.

Ibom Air said it was formally presented with the Operational Safety Audit Certificate on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

The IOSA audit of Ibom Air was conducted in the second half of 2022 which is more than three years after the airline commenced commercial operation.

Ibom Air’s management team, led by the CEO, Mfon Udom, received the certificate at the Ibom Air headquarters in Uyo, the Akwa-Ibom state from IATA representatives Dr. Samson Fatokun, Area Manager, West and Central Africa, and Jennifer Aisha Yeates, Assistant Director Operations, Safety and Security, West and Central Africa.

The airline believes the certification aligns with its aspirations to make the airline a world class African regional airline

Ibom Air’s effort was championed by the airline’s Quality and Safety Team, led by Engineer Edem Essien, Group Manager, Quality and Safety, the airline said.

The Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, Mc George Uriesi, said “Ibom Air’s achievement of the IOSA Certification at this time is very much in line with our continental aspirations, as we move to position our airline strongly on the African continent.

“Our strategy to spread our wings across Africa includes establishing multiple interline agreements and excellent cooperation with partner airlines. Being IOSA certified is a pre-requisite for this.”

“The certification validates the airline’s high operational and safety standards and is an essential milestone as the airline positions for regional operations and collaboration.

“It stands to also move the airline further on course to deliver on its Mission; to build a safe, service-focused, and profitable Airline.”