Ibori’s Daughter Escapes Death As Thugs Hack Supporters At APC Congress

The House of Representatives member representing Ethiope East/Ethiope West Federal Constituency, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, escaped assassination during the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) congress in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The congress turned violent after scores of party members were attacked by suspected political thugs wielding dangerous weapons.

Ibori-Suenu, who is the daughter of former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, was shielded by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who formed a protective cordon against the thugs at the scene.

Videos and graphic photos obtained by THE WHISTLER showed persons being attacked with machetes during the incident.

The congress, originally scheduled to hold at the Oghara Township Stadium, was then relocated to Ovade. Some party members claimed that the situation was orchestrated to disenfranchise original APC members.

According to an eyewitness, violence broke out shortly after Ibori-Suenu arrived at the new venue in Ovade, where she was denied entry.

Sources close to the lawmaker’s camp said she was warned that she could be shot if she proceeded into the venue.

They pointed fingers at supporters of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former House of Representatives member Hon. Ben Igbakpa.

In a statement issued after the incident, Ibori-Suenu appealed for calm among APC supporters and party faithful.