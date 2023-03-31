ICPC Arraigns Prison Official In Nasarawa Over Job Racketeering

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Superintendent with the Nigeria Correctional Service, Lafia, Nasarawa State, Mr. Eyimoga Moses, has been arraigned in court before Hon. Justice Abdul Dogo of the Federal High Court, Makurdi.

He was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged job racketeering.

According to Barr. Bako Alongs, counsel to ICPC, the defendant, a Superintendent with the Nasarawa State Command of the Service, collected the sum of N800,000 from a couple for two vacancy slots at the Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

He said Eyimoga knew his promises were false and therefore, had committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and was admitted to bail.

He was ordered to be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service, Makurdi, Benue State until he meets the bail conditions. The case was adjourned to 20th June 2023 for trial.