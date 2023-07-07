ICPC Arraigns Road Safety Official For Forging UniAbuja Certificate To Get Upgrade In Office

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Achigili Raph Ogili and two others, Sunday Okpara and Rasaq Abdulrahaman Dabiri, have been arraigned over allegations of conspiracy and falsification of documents.

They were arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) before Honourable Justice J. E. Obanor of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 29 sitting in Jabi, Abuja.

In a Charge No: CR/321/2023 filed before the trial court, the Commission alleged that the 1st accused person (Ogili) obtained a forged University of Abuja statement of result with Registration Number 2720700176.

According to ICPC, he did this to support his application for upgrading in the Corps.

The commission also accused him of forging a letter confirming the fake statement of result as genuine, purportedly written by the Deputy Registrar (Academics) of the University.

Meanwhile, the 2nd and 3rd defendants were charged for their complicity in the forged letter, confirming the fake statement of result as genuine.

ICPC noted that their offences are contrary to sections 96 and 366, and punishable under sections 364 and 368 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the FCT, Abuja 2006.

However, the accused pleaded “not guilty” to the charges read to them.

Their lawyers in three separate motions raised bail applications on their behalf which were not opposed by the prosecution counsel, Dorathy Suleman.

The defendants were then admitted to bail in the sum of five hundred thousand Naira (N500,000) and a surety in like sum who must reside within the jurisdiction of the Court.

The matter has been adjourned to the 30th and 31st of October 2023 for commencement of hearing.