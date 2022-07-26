ICPC Arraigns University Staff For Awarding Contract To Own Company

79 SHARES Share Tweet

One Alanamu Zubair Olayemi, a Web Programmer II at the University of Ilorin, has been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) for alleged contract fraud and abuse of office.

A statement posted on the Commission’s website reveals that the case was brought before Hon. Justice Adenike Akinpelu of Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

In a Charge No: KWS/53C/2022, ICPC accused the university staff of holding an indirect private interest in a contract awarded to Global-Wise ICT Solutions and Technology Limited.

According to the statement, Mr Olayemi is the sole signatory to the company’s bank account.

The Commission, in a 2-count charge preferred against him, informed the court of how he used his position to confer corrupt advantage upon himself as the beneficial owner of Global-Wise ICT Solutions & Technology Limited, in which account the contract sum of N9,950,800.00 was paid.

The said contract sum was meant for the provision of basic and extended portal services.

According to the statement, his actions were contrary to, and punishable under sections 12 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charges read to him.

His counsel, Salman Jawando, then prayed the court to grant his client bail which was not opposed by the prosecution counsel.

The trial Judge therefore admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of N2,000,000.00 and two sureties in the like sum.

The surety must be a blood relation and a responsible resident within the jurisdiction of the court, with evidence of ownership of landed property and Affidavit of means.

The case has been adjourned to 15th November 2022, for commencement of hearing.