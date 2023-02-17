ICPC Arrests Oando Filling Station Accountant For Selling New Naira Notes To Motorists

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A staff of Oando Filling Station, Dutse Alhaji, in Abuja, has been arrested by officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, for selling the new Naira notes.

According to a statement signed by Mrs Azuka Ogugua, the Spokesperson of ICPC, the Commission’s Monitoring Team had earlier received a tip-off that the said filling station deliberately disconnected its Point of Sale (POS) services.

Ogugua said that the filling station did this so that motorists could not have access to the Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called Petrol, using their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

She explained that upon reaching the Petrol Station, the ICPC Team found out that motorists were forced to pay for the product in cash.

According to her, those without the new notes were directed to a POS operator directly opposite the Filling Station to access the cash.

Meanwhile, the ICPC operatives found out that the POS did not only belong to the accountant of the filling station, but it was charging a very high commission contrary to the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“The sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000) was discovered with the POS operator which the Team directed should be paid into a bank account.

“The accountant was arrested alongside the POS operator, and both have been granted administrative bail by the Commission.

“This latest arrest followed the continued onslaught by the Commission on some elements who have taken advantage of the scarcity of the new Naira notes to swindle unsuspecting Nigerians,” she said