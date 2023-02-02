ICPC Arrests Social Media Entrepreneur Selling New Naira Notes

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A woman known as Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi, was arrested on Wednesday by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for selling the new naira note on her twitter handle @Simisola of Lala.

She was arrested following an intelligence report received by the ICPC, where she was seen openly displaying her market, selling the new note, as she seized the opportunity of the scarcity of the new currency in circulation.

According to a statement made by the ICPC Spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, it is believed that Oluwadarasimi is in collusion with key elements in the financial services sector that divert the newly released notes away from banking halls and payment channels into the black market.

The suspect, a social media “serial entrepreneur”, also deals in skincare, sale of fuel, facilitation of foreign travels through visa acquisitions, and other businesses.

Mrs Ogugua further revealed that the suspect is currently in ICPC detention and is helping the Commission with its findings on the criminal trading of the naira, including the attendant scarcity and negative economic outcomes being caused by the action.

“The action is in furtherance of the collaboration between CBN, ICPC and EFCC in implementing the new cashless policy and naira redesign,” she said.

Meanwhile, on 30th January 2023, Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services National Headquarters, Abuja, had informed the public that the DSS had intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in the sale of the newly redesigned naira notes.

He said that some commercial bank officials were aiding the economic malfeasance, and warned the currency racketeers to desist from the ignoble act.