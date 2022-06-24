ICPC Clarifies Report On Raid Of Abuja Property Linked To Buratai

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has described as inaccurate media report about the Commission’s raid on an Abuja property allegedly belonging to former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

In a press statement on Friday signed by Mrs Azuka Ogugua, the ICPC stated that the reports were concocted.

The statement partly reads:

“The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been drawn to some inaccurate and concocted reports in the media about the seizure of multibillion-naira cash, dollars, Rolex watches stockpiled in an Abuja property.

“The Commission wishes to state that ICPC operatives raided a property in Wuse 2 of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Thursday, 16th June, 2022 between 5:00pm and 12:00am in suspicion of money laundering. Facts available for the time being indicate that the property is owned by owner of K Salam Construction Company, a military contractor.”

The statement further reveals that the Commission recovered money and other items from the property viz-a-viz N175,706,500; $220,965; G-Wagon; 2022 editions of BMW and Mercedes Benz cars; customized mobile phones; several designer wrist watches, including three Rolexes, and some property documents.

“The Commission arrested the Managing Director of K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kabiru Sallau and investigation is ongoing.” It said further.

The statement said the Commission is yet to conclude its investigation, and prefers not to preempt its outcome.

Recall that some media platforms have reported that the ICPC raided the Abuja residence of Tukur Yusuf Buratai, a former Chief of Army Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, and Nigerian ambassador to Benin Republic, on Wednesday night.

Some media outfits went ahead to claim that a call was put through to the ex chief of Army Staff, Buratai, and in response Buratai said:

“Nobody obtained any warrants to search my place,” but the ICPC has debunked such reports, while advising the media to await the conclusion of the Commission’s investigations.