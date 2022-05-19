ICPC Offers To Help INEC Conduct Corruption-Free Election

The Kogi State office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has offered to assist in the conduct of a free, fair and credible election in the state.

The offer was made by Mr James Ulu Okoro, the ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC), Kogi State, during a courtesy visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Lokoja where he was received by Professor James Apam, the Resident Electoral Commissioner.



This was disclosed in a Facebook post by the ICPC on Thursday.

The statement said Ulu Okoro also gave an assurance that the ICPC will work together with other relevant agencies and election monitoring bodies to conduct elections in Kogi.

He said “Corrupt practices associated with election in the country will be reduced to the barest minimum in the forthcoming elections in the state.”

Earlier, the REC, Professor Apam, expressed his gratitude to ICPC for constantly fighting corruption in the country.

Professor Apam said that INEC had called on the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Internal Security including ICPC and other relevant agencies of government, to monitor financial dealings before, during and after the elections.

Responding to this call, Ulu Okoro equally expressed the commission’s confidence and readiness to ensure that all these are achieved.

He said, “The ICPC will do everything possible to ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted transparently and peacefully in the State.”